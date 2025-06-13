Thane Man Arrested 13 Years After Robbing Rickshaw Driver at Knifepoint

Vijay Jadhav (Age 26, Resident of Thane), who had been absconding for 13 years after robbing an auto rickshaw driver of a mobile phone and some cash, was finally arrested by Unit 5 of the Thane Crime Branch. He has now been handed over to the custody of the Srinagar Police.

Police Constable Nilesh Shedge from the Crime Branch received a tip-off that the accused involved in an old theft case would be coming to the Kisan Nagar area. Acting on this information, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Salil Bhosale, a team comprising Shedge, Constable Sachin Bandgar, and Mininath Shikare apprehended Jadhav from the Kisan Nagar area on June 11, 2025.

During interrogation, it was revealed that on the night of August 8, 2012, at around 10 PM, Jadhav had robbed auto rickshaw driver Mahesh Budhkar of his mobile phone and ₹350 in cash. After committing the crime, Jadhav had gone into hiding. A case of robbery had been registered against him at the Srinagar Police Station, and he had been declared absconding by the court. Following his arrest, Jadhav underwent a medical examination and was handed over to the Srinagar Police for further investigation.