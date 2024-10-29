Thane: Man Murders Friend in Ulhasnagar Over Food Dispute, Arrested Within 2 Hours

The Central Police Station, Ulhasnagar in Thane district has solved a shocking murder case where a casual dinner turned deadly after a dispute over sharing food. A 47-year-old man was found dead with head injuries and a plastic sack wrapped around his neck near Kajal Petrol Pump, Ulhasnagar on October 28, 2024.. The accused, Afroz Mohammad Yakub Sheikh alias Rahul (24), was arrested within two hours of the crime being reported, following swift investigation by the local police. The case was registered under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 103(1).

The complainant, Ismailbi Sultan Sheikh (41), a resident of Hira Ghat, Ulhasnagar-3, reported that his brother Rajesab Ibrahim Sheikh (47) was found dead before 8:00 AM on October 28, 2024. The victim's body was discovered on the roadside near Kajal Petrol Pump.

The crime detection team, through analysis of CCTV footage, local intelligence, and technical investigation, quickly identified and apprehended the suspect. Both the accused and the victim were residents of the same area - Hira Ghat, Panchsheel Nagar, Ulhasnagar-3.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He revealed that he and the deceased were friends, and the murder was the result of an argument over a meal. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, confirming that what began as a dispute over sharing dinner ended in a brutal murder. The accused admitted to killing the victim with a stone.

The Central Police Station is conducting further investigation into the case.