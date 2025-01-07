Thane: Man Who Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Minor Girl in Dombivli Arrested From Uttar Pradesh

Sandeep Kumar, 32, a man who drugged and sexually assaulted a minor girl before fleeing to Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested. The incident took place in November when Kumar allegedly assaulted the girl in her home and then went on the run. A case was registered at Manpada police station.

The victim and the accused, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were known to each other. The victim, who collects scrap, resided in a slum area in eastern Dombivli with her family. Kumar, also involved in the scrap business, lived at the victim's residence.

Since January 2022, Kumar had been harassing the girl. However, she resisted his advances. In October 2024, he allegedly drugged her with sweets and sexually assaulted her at her home.

Frightened by the incident, the victim was repeatedly threatened with death by Kumar, who also threatened to kill her brother. Finally, on December 14, she approached the Manpada police station and filed a complaint against Kumar.