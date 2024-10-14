Thane: 'Mazi TMT' App Launched; Digital Ticketing and Real-Time Bus Updates for Commuters

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched the 'Mazi TMT' mobile app, offering a new digital ticketing system and real-time bus tracking for commuters using the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) service. CM Shinde witnessed a live demonstration of the app's ticketing and verification process. This app allows passengers to purchase tickets via UPI, debit/credit cards, and net banking, while also providing crucial information on bus locations and estimated arrival times at stops. The initiative aims to reduce the common disputes over change between passengers and conductors, improving convenience for all.





TMT Manager Bhalchandra Behere said, “One of the key features of the 'Mazi TMT' app is the ability for commuters to track their buses in real time. Passengers can check the bus location, see how long it will take to arrive at their stop, and plan their journey accordingly.” The app also enables users to input their starting point and destination to get information about available bus routes, ticket prices, and estimated travel time.



The digital ticketing system is expected to significantly reduce the reliance on cash transactions, thus minimizing the need for exact change, which is often a source of conflict between passengers and conductors. The TMT management hopes that this system will create a smoother, more efficient ticketing process. While the app’s digital ticketing feature is currently available on select routes, it will gradually be rolled out to all TMT routes across Thane.