Thane: Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Thakurli Creek

The body of a 15-year-old girl, missing for the past 10 days, was found in a decomposed state on the banks of Thakurli Creek in Mothagaon on Saturday. The girl had been missing since December 5. She had been advised by some family members not to spend too much time on her phone and to focus on her studies. This advice upset her, and she left home. The search for her continued for days.

The girl lived with her parents in the Umesh Nagar area of Dombivli West. Her father runs a business selling onions and potatoes. She was a school student.

After her disappearance, her father registered a missing person complaint at the local Vishnunagar Police Station. On December 5, witnesses reported seeing a girl jump into the creek from the Mankoli flyover in Thakurli village.

Since then, the KDMC fire department began searching for the girl. Despite their efforts, her location remained unknown.

Finally, on Saturday, the police received information about a floating body in a creek located in the Thakurli area of Mothagaon. The fire brigade was called to the scene. Firefighter Kedar Marathe managed to retrieve the body from the opposite side of the creek and handed it over to the police. The deceased girl was confirmed to be the missing teenager. The body was returned to her family.