Thane: MNS Threatens to Dump Garbage TMC Gate as Waste Crisis Escalates in Ghodbunder

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued an ultimatum to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regarding the ongoing waste management crisis in the Ghodbunder area. MNS leaders have threatened to dump all uncollected garbage from Ghodbunder at the TMC's gate if the issue is not resolved within a week. Today afternoon, a delegation led by MNS Thane city president Ravindra More met with TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao to address the mounting garbage problem affecting residents of Hiranandani, Brahmand, Patlipada, Dongripada, Ritu Estate, Regency Heights, and Dosti areas.

Ghodbunder residents have been complaining about the foul odor and health hazards due to uncollected solid waste in their societies. Garbage is being dumped in middle of residential area for several months now.The delegation included representatives from various housing societies and MNS officials.

Commissioner Rao assured the delegation that all issues would be resolved within a week. However, the MNS has warned of strong action if the promise is not fulfilled. The crisis has been exacerbated by the non-payment of salaries to sanitation workers for the past three months. As a result, many have stopped working, leading to this accumulation of waste across Ghodbunder road. MNS leaders have demanded immediate payment to these essential workers to ensure their return to work.



"If the TMC fails to address this issue promptly, we will have no choice but to park all garbage trucks in front of the municipal headquarters. Garbage from many societies is not collected by TMC contractors. Amid monsoons, residents including school students and senior citizens are facing difficulties in commuting due to garbage dumping. Due to the foul odour, there is possibility of diseases like dengue and malaria," More told LokmatTimes.com.

In a strongly worded letter submitted to the TMC Commissioner, MNS leaders pointed out that basic services such as water supply, healthcare, and sanitation seem to have taken a backseat in the TMC's list of priorities. They criticized the implementation of projects that allegedly lack public demand, questioning the purpose of initiatives like amphitheaters and "I Love Thane" boards.

"The fundamental issue is public health. How much of the municipal budget is actually being spent on this? And how much of it is lining the pockets of contractors?" an MNS leaders asked, demanding public disclosure of these figures.

As tensions rise, residents await concrete action from the municipal authorities to resolve this pressing public health concern.