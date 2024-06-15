Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal and Oversized Hoardings, Ensuring Public Safety

Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a stringent operation ahead of the monsoon season to enhance public safety. The initiative targets illegal and oversized hoardings throughout the city. Authorities have ordered the immediate removal of 25 hoardings lacking valid structural stability certificates. An additional 53 hoardings that exceed permissible size limits will also be taken down. These measures aim to uphold corporation norms and prevent potential hazards posed by adverse weather conditions.

25 hoardings, erected without obtaining the mandatory safety clearances, have been deemed unfit and could endanger lives if left standing during heavy rains and winds. This action comes amid a hoarding belonging to Mukta Advertising Company in a precarious condition next to Sadhana Villa Society near Flower Valley, Runwal Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway sparked concerns for public safety. Eyewitnesses reported that the hoarding was swaying precariously in the wind, lacking a proper support system to keep it securely in place.

While no injuries were reported at the incident site, the gravity of the situation prompted immediate action from the civic authorities. The Advertisement Department served notice to the hoarding contractor. It was soon removed by the TMC and the municipal corporation also decided to scrutinize the newly obtained stability certificate (stability report) of this hoarding.

The strict action comes in the wake of the Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao’s meeting, where a comprehensive plan for monsoon preparedness was chalked out. Ensuring the safety of citizens from hazards like unstable hoardings has been identified as a top priority.