Thane Municipal Corporation Launches 50 Water Stations to Combat Heatwave

As part of a strategic action plan to tackle the increasing heat wave, the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a total of 50 temporary water stations across its jurisdiction. In collaboration with various voluntary organizations, the corporation has expanded its initiative with 25 additional water stations. These were installed with the support of CREDAI-MCHI, building on the initial 25 stations launched earlier with the involvement of Yes Charitable Trust, JVM Charitable Foundation, and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth.

The comprehensive heat action plan for Thane, designed last year, addresses the challenges posed by urbanization and rising temperatures. The plan was jointly developed by the Maharashtra government, Thane Municipal Corporation, and the Council of Energy Environment and Water. In line with the plan, Thane Municipal Corporation is taking proactive steps to educate citizens on the ongoing heat wave, under the guidance of Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

In line with these efforts, Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed the continuation of these water stations this year, mirroring last year’s initiative. He emphasized the importance of expanding the number of stations, which led to the environment department working with CREDAI-MCHI to launch another 25 temporary water stations. Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environmental Officer, confirmed the expansion. Each station is equipped with large water tanks and glasses, and daily refills of clean drinking water are arranged by the respective voluntary organizations.

The newly added water stations are located at key points across the city, including Kopari Bus Stop-Hanuman Temple, CIDCO Bus Stop-Temple, Khopat Rickshaw Stand, and several other locations like Janmbhali Naka, RTO Jail, Khosale Talav, and others.

Previously, temporary water stations were set up at locations like Thane Station, Kopari Bridge, Ashar IT Park, and others. The initiative continues to play a vital role in providing relief during the rising temperatures.