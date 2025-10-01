Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Detect And Control Future Epidemics

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is setting up a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (SSU) center. The TMC is taking this initiative after learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and under a central government scheme. This center will play an important role in controlling epidemics. This district-level center will look after detecting, tracking, and curbing future epidemics. The SSU will identify where the epidemic began, study the type of outbreak, and it will also suggest immediate measures to contain it.

This center will be inaugurated on October 2 and will be operating partially for now. It will be operating under the supervision of the Thane Municipal Corporation, catering to the entire district. Officials stated that this center will help the city and the surrounding areas to be prepared for potential health emergencies. During COVID-19, the absence of such facilities that provide proper treatment and systems had cost many lives. The government is taking this initiative to prevent such tragedies in the future and is setting up similar SSUs across various districts of India.

In Thane, the new center will be built in a five-storey building in Majiwada. It is the same region that earlier served as a post-COVID center. This facility will now be repurposed for epidemic surveillance.

The upcoming State Surveillance Unit (SSU) will house a modern laboratory equipped for food and water quality checks, bacteriology, virology, and entomology studies. It will also feature a Category-2 Bio-Safety Laboratory. In addition, the facility will integrate advanced utilities such as solar power systems, sewage and effluent treatment units, and comprehensive fire safety mechanisms. Work on these projects has already begun, with tenders floated for execution.

To ensure efficient operations, the recruitment process for required staff has been completed. On September 11 and 12, interviews were organized to appoint professionals across 17 specialized and technical roles. The team will include senior public health consultants, microbiologists, veterinary experts, entomologists, food safety officers, research assistants, data analysts, and data managers.

Highlighting its importance, Dr. Prasad Patil, Chief Medical Officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation, stated that the SSU will significantly enhance the district’s ability to handle epidemics. While the central government will fund the initiative, local management will remain with the corporation, reported Loksatta.

For the people of Thane, this development brings assurance that the city now has stronger infrastructure and expert resources to tackle potential outbreaks swiftly, safeguarding community health with advanced technology and skilled personnel.