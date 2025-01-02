Thane Municipal Corporation Removes 3,891 Illegal Hoardings in December, Files 76 Cases

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) removed 3,891 unauthorised hoardings, posters, and banners across all wards during December 2024. Officials have registered 76 cases against violators as part of the enforcement drive. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed authorities to continue the removal campaign consistently.

The action was carried out jointly by TMC's Anti-Encroachment Department and Ward Committees. Deputy Commissioner (Anti-Encroachment) Shankar Patole reported that the removal operations are being conducted regularly under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners.

Commissioner Rao emphasized the need for daily enforcement to prevent defacement of the municipal area. "The High Court has issued strict orders regarding this matter, which must be followed by everyone. Notices should be issued and cases must be filed effectively against those who put up unauthorized posters, banners, and hoardings," he stated.

Deputy Commissioner Patole also noted that the TMC's Advertisement Department has designated specific locations for authorized hoardings within city limits. "Hoardings can only be installed in these designated areas after paying the required fees. We urge all concerned parties to cooperate with these regulations," he added.

Ward-wise breakdown of actions taken: