Thane Municipal Corporation Seals 73 Pump Rooms in Major Water Bill Recovery Drive

In a major crackdown this December, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has disconnected 2,606 water connections of defaulters, confiscated 411 motor pumps, and sealed 73 pump rooms while issuing notices to 2,330 defaulters. The corporation's recovery drive has resulted in collecting Rs 77.97 crore in water bills since April, with Rs 21.85 crore collected in December alone.

The total outstanding water bills for the municipality stand at approximately Rs 225 crore, comprising Rs 76 crore in arrears and Rs 148 crore in current year bills. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued strict directives regarding the collection drive, with Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi conducting regular reviews of the recovery process.

The corporation has implemented a weekly collection target system across all wards, with engineers being instructed to take strict action against defaulters. Officials have warned that unauthorized reconnection of disconnected water supply will result in criminal charges being filed.

Ward-wise Collection Details:

Majiwada-Manpada: Rs 14.86 crore Naupada-Kopri: Rs 10.21 crore Vartak Nagar: Rs 7.75 crore Uthalsar: Rs 6.52 crore Kalwa: Rs 8.08 crore Wagle: Rs 4.06 crore Lokmanya-Savarkar: Rs 5.95 crore Mumbra: Rs 6.47 crore Diva: Rs 6.84 crore Headquarters-CFC: Rs 7.20 crore

Total Collection: Rs 77.97 crore



The corporation has announced a 100% waiver on administrative charges for domestic connection holders who clear their entire pending and current bills. This scheme will remain in effect until March 31, 2025. However, the waiver will not apply to those who have already paid their bills prior to this policy announcement or to commercial connection holders.

Deputy Engineer (Water Supply) Vinod Pawar has warned that water connections will be disconnected if bills remain unpaid, urging citizens to clear their dues promptly and cooperate with the municipal corporation.