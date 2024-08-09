Thane Municipal Corporation to Set Up New Landfill in Atkoli for Improved Waste Management, Says Commissioner Saurabh Rao

A solution to Thane's waste problem has emerged as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has provided land in Atkoli in Bhiwandi for the Thane Municipal Corporation to create a landfill. As a result, residents in the vicinity of the CP tank waste transfer center in Wagle Estate will soon get major relief from the nuisance caused by accumulated waste, stated Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The state government has transferred land in Atkoli to the Thane Municipal Corporation for scientific waste disposal. The corporation has taken possession of this land and its boundaries have been demarcated. An integrated project is being set up on this site for solid waste disposal. Waste will be managed here using scientific methods. This will reduce the burden on the CP tank premises, which will then only be used for transferring city waste, clarified Commissioner Rao.

Mechanical Composting

Additionally, to implement decentralized waste disposal, mechanical composting projects are being operationalized in Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet, Kausa, and Uthalsar. A similar project will soon be launched at the corporation's Jakat Naka in Gaimukh. This will enable planned management of solid waste without burdening any single location, assured Commissioner Rao.

The Diva landfill, which was being used for solid waste disposal in the Thane Municipal area, reached its capacity in January 2023. Subsequently, a pre-processing center was started in Diaghar in October 2023. However, this project is currently suspended due to some required technical changes and will resume soon.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the landfill started in Bhandarli is also limited. As a result, the waste influx at the garbage stench at CP tank in Wagle Estate increased. This option has been available, ensuring waste handling facilities for the Thane Municipal area. Otherwise, a major waste problem could have arisen in the municipal area.

Due to the need for a new site for scientific disposal of solid waste in the Thane Municipal area, a request for land was made to the state government. With scientific waste management beginning at this new site in Atkoli, Thane residents will get significant relief.

Avoiding Inconvenience to Citizens

In the meantime, to provide relief to residents near the CP tank area from the nuisance of accumulated waste, Municipal Commissioner Rao has given clear instructions to keep only the waste transfer center operational from August 20, without storing waste. Additionally, he has directed relevant officials to maintain cleanliness in the area, ensure that the movement of garbage trucks doesn't cause any inconvenience or traffic congestion, and to take care that citizens are not inconvenienced.

