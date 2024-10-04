Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Killed in Blackmail Dispute Over Nude Photos

A fatal altercation in Thane left a 24-year-old man dead after a heated confrontation involving blackmail over nude photographs. The incident occurred after Swayam Paranjape, the deceased, was accused of blackmailing a 20-year-old woman he met at a wedding earlier this year.

The woman had first met Paranjape in April 2024 during a wedding ceremony in Thane. After gaining her trust, Paranjape invited her for a drive, spiked her drink with a sedative, and took her back to his residence at Sanchar Society in Thane’s Kopri area. While the woman was unconscious, Paranjape took explicit photographs of her. In the months that followed, he sent her repeated messages, demanding that she meet him, and used the photographs to blackmail her into compliance.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the woman confided in her close friend, Mayuresh Dhumal (24), who lived near Thane’s Jambhli Naka. On October 4, 2024, the woman and Dhumal confronted Paranjape at his home, demanding that he delete the explicit photos. The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control as tempers flared. During the argument, Dhumal allegedly grabbed a sharp weapon, attacking Paranjape and striking him on the head, resulting in his death.

Both Dhumal and the woman have been taken into custody. The Thane City Police Commissionerate has confirmed that a case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. The police are also probing whether there were other individuals involved or aware of the blackmail, as further leads are being pursued.