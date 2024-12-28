Thane Murder: Body Found in Suitcase, Thane Rural Police Arrest Man and Juvenile

In a shocking murder case, the Thane Rural Crime Branch has cracked the mystery behind the discovery of a suitcase containing the body of an elderly man near Varap village, along the Mumbai-Ahmednagar road in Ulhasnagar. The case, registered at the Kalyan Taluka Police Station under CR No. 436/2024 on August 15, 2024, under BNS sections 103(1) and 238, revealed a horrifying plot to kill and dispose of the victim.The case has led to the arrest of one accused and detention of his juvenile son.

Taking the case’s seriousness into account, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.S. Swami directed Senior Police Inspector Suresh Manore of the Thane Rural Crime Branch to conduct a parallel investigation. A specialized team led by Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kadam from the Vasind Unit was formed, which worked relentlessly to solve the case.

The investigation revealed that the accused, Ajaykumar Raghunandan Mishra, a relative of the deceased, along with his juvenile son, allegedly murdered the elderly man and disposed of his body in a suitcase to destroy evidence. The breakthrough came when Police Constable Prakash received confidential information about the victim's identity as a retired merchant navy officer.

Upon questioning, Mishra, a resident of Varp, confessed to the crime, stating that he and the juvenile had committed the murder and attempted to conceal the evidence by disposing of the body in a suitcase. The case is currently under further investigation by Police Inspector Suresh Kadam of Kalyan Taluka Police Station.