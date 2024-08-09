Thane-Nashik Highway Road Update: CM Eknath Shinde Calls for Immediate Pothole Repairs and Traffic Control Solutions

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has commenced an inspection of the Thane-Nashik Highway. During this visit, he examined the ongoing construction of a new bridge over the creek at Kharegaon and issued instructions to officials.

This inspection follows a meeting held yesterday where Shinde addressed issues such as potholes on highways and traffic congestion in Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad districts. At that time, he had directed officials to personally inspect the ongoing work and review its progress.

Key points from yesterday's instructions include:

1. Urgent repair of potholes on Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highways using Rapid Quick Hardener and M60 technology.

2. Immediate action on the Nashik-Bhiwandi road, with repairs to be conducted on a war footing.

3. Regulation of heavy traffic during peak hours and establishment of parking lots for heavy vehicles along highways.

4. Increased number of traffic wardens to manage traffic flow.

5. The Chief Minister has ordered the control of heavy vehicles from JNPT, the immediate filling of potholes on highways to Panvel, Pune, and Thane, and directed CIDCO to provide 200 traffic wardens and JNPT to supply cranes for managing traffic from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and the JNPT area, with the Thane District Collector appointed as the nodal officer for coordination.

6. Creation of parking lots for heavy vehicles at Sonale, Padgha, and Asangaon on the Nashik highway.

7. Ban on heavy traffic from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 5 PM to 11 PM in affected areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for high-quality and speedy repairs, warning that negligence would not be tolerated. He instructed that cases be filed against those obstructing the repair work