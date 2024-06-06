Thane: New Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske Lists His Top Five Priorities

The outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls have been announced, with Naresh Mhaske of Shiv Sena emerging as the winner in the Thane constituency. In an interview with LokmatTimes.com, Mhaske highlighted his key areas of focus for the district: healthcare, sports, infrastructure enhancement, heritage preservation, and environmental protection.

1. Infrastructure Overhaul

Mhaske plans a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade including redevelopment of the Thane railway station, reducing AC train fares, completing the long-delayed Kalwa- Airoli railway link and increasing shuttle train services between Thane and Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara. "After taking charge as an MP, my first priority is to boost the railway infrastructure in Thane," Mhaske told LokmatTimes.com. "Commuters constantly complain about overcrowding, unhygienic toilets, and garbage on platforms. I will strive to address these issues and enhance the overall commuter experience."



Mhaske has promised seamless connectivity enabling travel from Mumbai to Thane within just 45 minutes via the Coastal Road and Eastern Freeway extension. Internal road networks in Mira Bhayandar will be remodeled and construction of the Vashi-Koparkhairane-Ghansoli elevated road expedited. Efforts will be made to complete the Metro rail project and introduce new water transport options with plans for water sports facilities near jetties, informed Mhaske.

2. Education and Sports Push

In a boost for sports promotion, Mhaske has promised to pursue setting up a dedicated sports university in the constituency. He also aims to construct a massive 40,000-capacity football stadium in Kharghar and a 7-acre convention center in Borivade, with all sporting facilities interconnected via Metro, local trains and the upcoming Coastal Road.

3. Strengthening Healthcare

A major highlight is Mhaske's vision to establish a world-class, multi-specialty healthcare facility in Navi Mumbai on the lines of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “Modern, technologically advanced hospital will be set up in Mira Bhayandar. To improve accessibility, we will start free ambulance services in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar,” told Mhaske.

4. Heritage Conservation

In a bid to preserve the historical heritage of the region, Mhaske has proposed relocating the Thane Central Jail while undertaking development and revival of the Ghodbunder, Nagla Bunder and Vasai forts to promote water tourism around these sites.

5. Environment and Urban Renewal

The newly elected MP emphasised on environment conservation, pollution control and developing smart cities. We have outlined specific plans for boosting industrial growth and employment opportunities in Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai,” stated Mhaske.

Mhaske emerged as the winner with a margin of 2,17,011 votes by bagging 7,34, 231 votes (56.09 percent) while his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival and sitting parliamentarian Rajan Baburao Vichare who was aiming for his third term as an MP secured 5,17,220 votes (38.51 percent). Residents of Thane eagerly await the fulfillment of Mhaske's promises, hoping for a brighter future for their city.