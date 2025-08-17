Thane: Newborn Girl Rescued After Being Dumped Near Temple; Police Launch Probe

A shocking incident was reported in Barve Village on Sunday afternoon, where a newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in a heap of garbage near the Shiv temple. The infant, believed to be only one to two days old, was found wrapped inside a plastic gunny bag. A passerby heard her crying while crossing the area and immediately informed the Khadakpada Police Station. Police officers rushed to the scene and initiated the process of providing medical help to the child, who appeared frail but alive, reported the Free Press Journal. The discovery has sparked widespread concern in the local community.

Police officials quickly contacted Rukhmini Bai Hospital to ensure immediate medical attention for the infant. Dr. Samir Sarvankar from the hospital stated that they were informed by the police about a baby found in the garbage. An ambulance was dispatched, and the infant was admitted for urgent treatment. She weighs about 2 kilograms and appears to be one or two days old. Her condition is stable, Dr. Sarvankar said. He further added that she was shifted to Vasant Valley Hospital for advanced care and observation, reported the Free Press Journal.

Also Read: Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA’s Vice Presidential Pick, and What’s His Journey from RSS Roots to Raj Bhavan?

Meanwhile, the police have registered an offence against unidentified persons responsible for abandoning the child. Assistant Police Inspector Maruti Andhale from Khadakpada Police Station said that an investigation has been launched to trace those involved, the Free Press Journal reported. He said, “CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked, and primary evidence suggests the baby was dumped around midnight.” Authorities are working to identify the parents and uncover the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching act of abandonment. The case remains under active investigation.