Thane: Newborn Girl’s Body Found From Building Duct in Ambernath; Two Women Detained

Police have detained two women after the body of a newborn girl was found in a duct of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Police suspect the baby died after she was dumped in the building duct in the Ambernath West area on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Two women have been detained and a probe is underway to ascertain if the newborn’s mother is involved in the crime, the official added. Police officials arrived promptly, and the infant’s body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

Also Read | Thane Crime: Man Arrested for Killing 3-Year-Old Niece in Ulhasnagar.

Police also reviewed records from nearby hospitals of recent deliveries and conducted DNA tests on individuals suspected to be the parents.