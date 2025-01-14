Thane: Nigerian National Among Three Arrested with Cocaine Worth ₹10.12 Lakh

In a major drug bust, the Thane Crime Branch arrested three individuals, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly selling cocaine near the new RTO office on Service Road, Thane West. The operation led to the seizure of 101.16 grams of cocaine valued at ₹10.12 lakh.

The first accused, Azar alias Alam Abid Sheikh (27), a resident of Mehfilwali Chawl, Mumbai, was apprehended with cocaine during a trap laid by the Property Crime Unit. Following his interrogation, the police arrested Usman alias Sonu Abdul Qadir Sheikh (37) from Claire Road, Byculla, Mumbai, and subsequently apprehended Onyedikachi Precious Ikechukwu (24), a Nigerian national residing in Sector 11, Juhu Gaon, Vashi.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, including 8(c), 21(b), and 29. Authorities are investigating the source of the cocaine and whether the accused were involved in a larger drug supply network.

This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Amar Singh Jadhav and ACP Rajkumar Dongre, with the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Gorakhnath Gharge and the dedicated efforts of officers Avinash Mahajan, Shivaji Gaikwad, Nagaraj Rokade, and their team. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional links to the drug trade.