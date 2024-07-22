Thane: Nullah Wall Collapse Near Nitin Company Bridge, No Casualties Reported

A section of the nullah wall near Nitin Company Bridge collapsed today at around 11:11 AM, as reported by the Disaster Management Cell. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries or casualties.

The collapsed wall, measuring approximately 10 to 15 feet in length and 7 to 8 feet in height, was located opposite Royal Challenge Hotel, near Korum Mall on the service road. Prashant Kalgutkar initially reported the incident to authorities.

Upon receiving the information, a team comprising a junior engineer from the Integrated Drainage Development Project (INDP) and staff from the Disaster Management Cell promptly arrived at the scene with a pickup vehicle.

Officials have confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident. The complaint has been forwarded to the relevant department, and instructions for necessary action have been issued. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and will assess any potential risks to surrounding areas.