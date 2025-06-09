Thane on Alert After Buffalo Head Found in Garbage Bin; Police Launch Probe, FIR Registered

Tension gripped the Hajuri locality in Thane's Wagle Estate area on Sunday night after locals discovered a severed animal head in a public dustbin. The head, suspected to be that of a buffalo, sparked unrest and drew significant public attention, prompting immediate police intervention. According to Senior Inspector Shivaji Gaware of the Wagle Estate Police Station, residents who stumbled upon the carcass quickly raised an alarm, resulting in a large gathering of concerned citizens. The situation escalated when activists from Hindu organizations launched a protest, demanding strict action and a thorough investigation. “The crowd grew rapidly, and there was a call for criminal proceedings against the unidentified perpetrator. Our team responded swiftly to prevent further unrest,” said Gaware.

Police confirmed that the remains were seized and samples sent for forensic and veterinary examination. A veterinary doctor was called to the scene for preliminary verification. While the carcass is believed to be that of a buffalo, the final confirmation is pending lab analysis. An FIR has been registered against an unknown individual under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — including Sections 299 (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 302 (intent to wound religious sentiments), and 325 (mischief involving animals). Provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, have also been invoked. "No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible," Gaware added.