Thane Online Scam: Dombivli Woman Loses Rs 12 Lakh in FedEx Courier Scam by Fraudster Posing as Mumbai Crime Branch Officer

Between July 18 and July 20, 2024, a cunning scam unfolded in Thane district’s Dombivli East, targeting a 32-year-old woman residing in Lodha Palava. The victim, a professional working in the private sector, received an alarming call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a representative from FedEx International Courier, claiming a suspicious parcel addressed to her had been sent from Mumbai to Thailand, allegedly containing five passports, three credit cards, MDMA drugs, and a laptop.

The scam escalated when the caller, switching his identity, posed as an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. He meticulously gained the woman's trust by convincing her of the gravity of the situation and the need for urgent action. Exploiting her fear and confusion, the fake officer instructed her to transfer a substantial sum of ₹12,53,090 to various bank accounts, under the pretext of legal procedures to secure her safety and resolve the issue.

Only after the transaction did the woman realize she had been ensnared in a well-orchestrated fraud. She promptly reported the incident to the authorities, leading to the registration of a case against the unknown perpetrator as per Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 at the Manpada police station, Dombivli. The investigation is now being spearheaded by Assistant Police Inspector Musale.