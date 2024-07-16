Thane: Parsik-Mumbra Retibunder Chowpatty Set to Open in Next 2-3 Months, Says Jitendra Awhad

The long-awaited Retibunder Chowpatty project in Parsik-Mumbra is nearing its completion, bringing joy to residents of Thane. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, during a recent inspection, declared that the chowpatty will welcome the public within the next two to three months.

"This project has been a long-standing dream for Thane since 2009," Awhad stated. "Despite numerous challenges, we're thrilled to see it become a reality.

The ambitious project, spread over 42 acres along a 4 km stretch of the Retibunder creek, promises to be a landmark destination for the city. Inspired by Singapore and Sabarmati models, the Chowpatty will boast floating walkway over the creek, alongside modern amenities such as a theme park, amphitheater, boating facilities, and sports and entertainment areas.

The project faced several hurdles over the years, including issues with encroachments. However, persistent efforts by local authorities and political leaders have finally brought it to fruition.

Th chowpatty is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the coming months. As the project enters its final stages, the anticipation among Thane residents continues to grow, with many eagerly awaiting the day they can enjoy this new coastal attraction in their city.

Awhad pointed out that his constituency never lacked funds in the past, with Shinde promptly providing funds for proposed projects. He noted that from 2017 to 2021, when Shinde was the Guardian Minister of Thane, development funds were never stopped. “ Unfortunately, the state hasn't allocated any development funds to my constituency for the past two years,” he said.

The NCP MLA said that they have brought significant funds and developed Kalwa and Mumbra without just making promises. "We don't just talk about bringing funds; we make things happen," Awhad stated.