Thane: Petrol Pump Sealed Over Unpaid Property Tax of Rs 95 Lakh in Kalyan

A petrol pump in Kalyan town, Thane district, has been sealed by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) over an outstanding property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The civic body stressed the importance of property tax as a key revenue source for its operations.

According to a report of PTI, The sealing of the petrol pump in Mauje-Chikanghar area on Monday serves as a reminder to other property owners in the area about the potential consequences of neglecting tax payments, a civic spokesperson said.

"The official said the necessity for businesses and property owners to recognize the significance of meeting their tax obligations, as it plays a vital role in supporting local governance and development."

