Mumbai: Man Shot at During NPC Leader Baba Siddique Firing, Says 'Felt Like Cracker Burst On Feet' (Watch Video)

A shooting incident involving NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has left a 22-year-old man, Raj Kanaujia, injured. Raj was shot in the leg during the attack, which occurred on October 12, while he was returning home after celebrating Dussehra in Mumbai's Bandra East area.

Raj, a tailor by profession, witnessed he shooting incident, said, "It was the day of Dussehra and the day of immersion. We usually finish work at 5 PM. We had gone to visit the temple and stopped at a juice stall on our way back. Suddenly, we heard a loud noise and thought it was firecrackers. I felt something hit my leg and thought it was a firecracker. But when I looked down, I saw blood. Suddenly, chaos erupted."

Raj Kanaujia Was Present During Firing at Baba Siddique

The shooting took place outside Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East at around 9.30 PM. Six rounds were fired at late NCP leader, with two bullets striking him in the chest. Tragically, a stray bullet hit Raj as he was leaving the juice center.

Raj underwent surgery for his injury and is now seeking assistance from government authorities as he prepares for his upcoming sister's wedding.

The Mumbai Police suspect that the attack on Baba Siddique was carried out by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's shooters, who is currently in jail in Gujarat. Two shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, were arrested on the same night of the shooting by Mumbai Polie. A third shooter, Shiv Kumar, managed to escape.

Kumar and Kashyap are reportedly from Gandara village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Both came from poor families and had moved to Pune to earn money after Holi. Another accused in the case, Pravin Lonkar, has been presented in court and remanded in police custody until October 21. He is alleged to have recruited the two shooters involved in the attack.

As investigations continue, police are working to uncover all details related to this violent incident that has shaken the community.