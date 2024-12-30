Thane: Police Conduct Major Combing Operation, Seize Illegal Goods and Arrest 7

In a major overnight operation from December 28-29, 2024, Thane City Police conducted an extensive "All Out Combing Operation" across 8 police stations in Circle 4 Ulhasnagar, deploying 16 police officers and 263 personnel. The operation resulted in 29 criminal cases, 7 arrests, 65 notices issued, and seizures worth Rs. 22,450 including weapons and illegal liquor.

The operation from 11 PM on December 28 to 2 AM on December 29, 2024, led to multiple enforcement actions including:

Two arrests under the Arms Act with seizure of one knife and one sickle 13 cases under Maharashtra Prohibition Act Four gambling-related cases 23 actions against tobacco-related products One case of illegal establishment One case under Maharashtra Police Act Section 142 Eight narcotics-related actions resulting in two arrests Verification of 123 persons with criminal records

The seized items included weapons worth Rs. 300, country liquor worth Rs. 7,830, Imperial Blue company liquor worth Rs. 7,680, cash amount of Rs. 6,410, and illicit liquor manufacturing materials worth Rs. 230.

DCP Zone 4 Sachin Gore directed ACP Amol Koli along with senior police inspectors from all police stations within Circle-4 Ulhasnagar.

This large-scale initiative comes as part of a broader strategy by Thane Police to ensure public safety and law enforcement during the year-end festivities. The focus was on curbing potential threats, disrupting criminal networks, and preventing illegal activities that could disrupt law and order.

Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre commended the efforts of the participating officers and emphasized the importance of such operations in creating a secure environment for citizens.