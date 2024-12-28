Thane Police Crackdown on Drug Addicts: 11 Detained in Ulhasnagar Operation

Thane police have initiated a crackdown against drug addicts to address the escalating law and order issues in the district. Acting on orders from senior officials, a team led by DCP Sachin Gore of Zone 4, along with the ACP, Ulhasnagar Police conducted a special operation on Friday. They detained 11 individuals near the Ulhasnagar station premises and took action against them.





The operation marks a significant step toward curbing the menace of drug abuse that has been a growing concern in the area. Residents have also been closely watching the persistence of other illegal activities, such as gambling dens near Shahad Railway Gate, crematorium areas, Jagdish Book Depot and unlicensed dance bars, which remain unchecked. The open sale of gutkha at local paan shops continues without intervention, leaving citizens questioning when these issues will be addressed.

Ulhasnagar MLA Kumar Ailani had previously raised concerns over incidents caused by addicts, including an attack on a saree shop owner, prompting him to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials. He demanded strict action against addicts and those involved in illegal activities, warning of raising the issue in the Assembly and seeking disciplinary measures against negligent police officers.