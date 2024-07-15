Thane Police Recruitment Exam: 19-Year-Old Booked for Consuming Prohibited Medicine During Physical Fitness Test

A 19-year-old candidate was booked on July 12, 2024, for consuming a prohibited medicine during the physical fitness test of the Thane City Police Recruitment. The incident occurred at Saket Police Ground, where the recruitment process has been ongoing since June 19, 2024. The accused, identified as Sahil Suresh Sanap from Padal, Khatav taluka, Satara district, was found to have taken a tablet of "Defcort 6 Mg", which was confirmed to be a prohibited substance by medical experts present at the scene. The case has been registered at Rabodi Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The incident came to light on July 12 around 7:45 AM when a group of candidates (chest numbers 16011 to 16020) were being escorted for their physical tests. Two candidates, including Sanap (chest number 16011), were allowed a bathroom break. Upon return, the accompanying candidate reported to the detail in-charge that Sanap had consumed some pill.

When questioned, Sanap claimed he had taken a pain relief medication from his village due to body aches. Suspicious, the authorities investigated further and discovered a wrapper labeled "Tab Defcort 6 Mg". Dr. Shashikant Bhagwat, present at the recruitment ground, confirmed that this was a prohibited drug.

Following this revelation, a case was registered against Sanap at Rabodi Police Station (Crime Register No. 641/2024) under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants. ) and Sections 18(C) and 27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Police Sub-Inspector Valmik Dake from Rabodi Police Station is currently investigating the case.