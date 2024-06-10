Thane Police School Refuses Entry To 100 Students Over Delay In Fee Payments, Parents Protest

Parents of over 100 students of Thane Police school staged protest outside the school premises, on Monday morning, after the management allegedly denied students entry due to delay in paying fees. The students, including children of police officers were made to sit outside on the school grounds. Despite the school's app indicating that fees could be paid until the 12th, the administration, with police in attendance, demanded that fees be paid on the first day. This sudden enforcement led to confusion and frustration among parents.

Thane Police School leaves parents distressed as 100 students denied entry over unpaid fees on first day.#LokmatTimes#ThanePoliceSchool#SchoolFees#Khargharpic.twitter.com/jOGPb5PpMT — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 10, 2024

"I sent my child to school at seven o'clock. At eight o'clock, I found out he was made to sit outside the classroom," said Lakshmi Kshirsagar, a parent and police officer. "We pay the fees on time. I even brought a check to the school, but the administration, including the principal, is not listening to us. Should the police keep watching such situations or perform their duty? Do the children of police officers not have the right to education?" she questioned.

Poonam Kadav, another parent, said she learned about the situation from another mother whose child was also made to sit outside. "I fall under the general category, and my salary gets credited on the 10th, so I planned to pay the fees in the evening. Despite the app mentioning a deadline of the 12th, they still made my child sit outside," she said. Kadav expressed concern about the impact on the children's minds and feared future repercussions for speaking to the media. Vaibhavi Bandekar, who had paid the fees, reported that her child was still made to sit outside. She mentioned that the children are now being kept from their parents. "A parent who recorded a video faced further action as the children were made to sit in a room instead of attending classes," Bandekar said. Parents accused the school administration of arbitrary behavior. The situation has sparked outrage among parents and raised questions about the school's management and the treatment of students.



