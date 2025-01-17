Thane Police Seize ₹9.37 Lakh Worth of Gutka on Nashik-Mumbai Highway, Luxury Bus Confiscated

In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of gutka, the Local Crime Branch of Thane Rural Police has apprehended a suspect transporting a large quantity of the contraband in a luxury bus. The operation, acting on a tip-off, resulted in the seizure of gutka worth ₹937,200, a luxury bus valued at ₹3,000,000, and a mobile phone worth ₹5,000, totaling ₹3,942,200. The accused, Jogender Prasad Shah (54), a resident of Borivali West, Mumbai, was intercepted near Golbhan village on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway while transporting the banned goods from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Majiwada, Thane.

The operation was conducted under the directives of Dr. D.S. Swami, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, and Bharat Tangde, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, who have prioritized curbing the sale, purchase, and transportation of gutka within their jurisdiction. Acting on these directives, Suresh Manore, Senior Police Inspector of the Local Crime Branch, Thane Rural, formed specialized teams to gather intelligence and conduct raids.

On January 16, 2025, at 8:00 AM, a patrolling officer received a tip from a confidential informant regarding the illegal transportation. The subsequent interception led to the arrest of Jogender Prasad Shah and the seizure of the aforementioned items.

A case has been registered against the accused at Shahapur Police Station under relevant sections of the]Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita including 123, 274, 275, 223, 3(5), as well as sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The successful operation was carried out by a team comprising Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kadam, along with Sunil Kadam, Prakash Sahil, Santosh Surve, Govind Koli, and Swapnil Bodke. Further investigation is being conducted by Shahapur Police Station.