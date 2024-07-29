Thane Police Solve West Bengal Man's Murder Case in Just 24 Hours; Four Arrested

In a swift operation, Mumbra police have resolved a murder case and apprehended the suspects within 24 hours, despite initially having limited information about the victim. The case involves the murder of Showik Gaur Srimani, a 35-year-old man from Kolkata. Srimani’s body was discovered in a critical condition on July 24, 2024, abandoned in the bushes near Adarsh School in Diva East. He was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors pronounced him dead upon examination. An accidental death report (No. 245/2024) was filed at the Mumbra Police Station, and an inquest was conducted. The post-mortem revealed that Srimani had died from injuries sustained in a physical assault.

According to a senior police officer, Srimani’s wife had previously reported him missing at Dhali Para in Kolkata. Investigations revealed that Srimani had visited a car wash service station near Sundar Bhoir Chinese Corner on Diva-Shil Road, where he became involved in a dispute with two suspects, Akash Bhoir and Jitesh Bhoir. The argument escalated into a violent confrontation. In the early hours of July 24, Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, 28, and Ritesh Rajendra Prasad Rajbhar, 28, allegedly transported the severely injured Srimani to a secluded area near Adarsh School. There, they reportedly continued the assault before abandoning his body in nearby bushes.

Acting on this information, the police quickly arrested the four suspects. A case has been registered under FIR No. 1680/2024, with charges including Sections 103(1), 238, 217, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The suspects have confessed to the assault and disposal of Srimani’s body. The investigation team made the arrests within 24 hours of the case being registered.

