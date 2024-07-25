Thane Rains: 20+ Emergency Lines Activated; Pumps Set Up Near Vandana Cinema and CIDCO Bus Depot

Thane city has recorded a staggering 180 mm of rainfall in a single day, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert. In response, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao visited the emergency control room, where more than 20 phone lines are operating 24/7 to assist citizens. Pumps have been installed in low-lying areas in low-lying areas of Naupada-Kopri, including Pedhe Maruti Temple, Vandana Cinema area, CIDCO Bus Depot, Chikhalwadi, Bara Bungalow, and Mental Hospital vicinity.

In the Kopri Naupada ward , deputy commissioners visited and evacuated C1 and C2 category dangerous and extremely dangerous buildings. In the Wagle ward , all measures were taken to drain water from areas like Padwal Nagar, Kisannagar, Bhatwadi Janta Slum, and Shrinagar. Municipal emergency department staff were deployed at these locations.

Due to heavy rainfall, roads in Mumbra area's Khadi Machine Road and Bhimnagar have caved in. Emergency department staff have brought the situation under control, and these roads have been temporarily closed for traffic. Work is underway to remove trees that have fallen across the city due to rain.

Commissioner Rao mentioned that ward-wise systems have been put in place to promptly address complaints received by the disaster management cell from citizens. The Commissioner emphasized that each complaint is followed up with the concerned department until it is fully resolved.