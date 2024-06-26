Thane Rave Party Raid: 40 Detained Attendees Test Positive for Drugs

In a significant development following a New Year's Eve raid, Thane police have confirmed that 40 out of at least 97 individuals detained at a midnight rave party have tested positive for drug use. The operation, carried out by the Thane Crime Branch, Unit 5, took place on December 31, 2023, at a secluded location near Kasarwadavli creek.

"On the eve of the New Year, on 31/12/2023, the Crime Branch, Unit 5, Thane conducted a raid on a rave party organized on the creek shore in Wadavli village. During this operation, they arrested a total of 5 accused who had organized the party and seized narcotics worth a total of Rs. 7,85,000/- (Seven lakh eighty-five thousand)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said.

"Medical tests of 97 attendees were conducted, out of which 40 tested positive for drug use. There is strong evidence of drug consumption against them," DCP Patil stated. "We will soon submit the chargesheet in court and will work so that they get convicted."

The raid resulted in the seizure of various illegal substances, including charas, LSD, ecstasy pills, ganja, and alcohol. Most of the detainees were identified as students and call center employees aged between 19 and 30.

Two organizers, Tejas Kubal, 23, and Sujal Mahajan, 19, were arrested for arranging the event. They allegedly charged Rs 1,000 as an entry fee and announced the location on social media shortly before the party. Three additional arrests were made of suspected drug suppliers connected to the gathering.

The Thane Police Commissionerate has unleashed a multi-pronged attack on narcotics abuse. With drug-related arrests skyrocketing to over 2,612 this year and seized contraband worth a staggering ₹55.76 crore, authorities are pulling out all stops. Today, Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan dramatically unveiled an eye-catching awareness float and flagged off a passionate student rally, marking a new phase in the war against drugs.