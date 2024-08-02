Thane Road Accident: 26-Tonne Paint Truck Overturns Near Patlipada Bridge, Ghodbunder Road; No Injuries Reported

A truck carrying 26 tonnes of Asian Paints color overturned near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, causing significant traffic disruption on Friday morning around 9 am. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.

The truck, driven by Nilesh Maske, was en route from Khandala to Baroda when it overturned near Patlipada Bridge. Upon receiving reports of the accident, traffic police, disaster management unit staff, and fire brigade personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to assist. Using two hydra machines, they managed to pull the overturned truck to one side of the road, clearing the way for traffic.

The road under Patlipada Bridge was closed temporarily, leading to slow-moving traffic on the road leading to Ghodbunder. Despite the accident causing about an hour of traffic congestion, no injuries were reported. The morning commute for Thanekars was impacted, creating delays as people headed to work.