Thane School Food Poisoning Scare: Students Fall Ill After Consuming Midday Meal at TMC School in Diva

A food poisoning scare unfolded at Thane Municipal Corporation's School No. 88 in Diva today, affecting multiple students from grades 5 to 7 who reported nausea after consuming their midday meal of khichdi. The incident prompted an immediate response from a team of expert doctors from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, who conducted preliminary examinations and provided first aid on-site. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao assured that all affected students are now in stable condition and has ordered a thorough investigation with promises of severe action against those found responsible.





Upon receiving news of the incident, the medical team led by Dr. Aniruddha Malgaonkar, Medical Superintendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, rushed to the school. They conducted immediate examinations of all students and provided necessary primary care. While some students were admitted to the hospital for further treatment, doctors confirmed that all affected children are now in stable condition.





G.G. Godepure, Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department, stated that the hospitalized students are under the careful watch of both TMC administration and the hospital's expert team.





The Food and Drug Administration was promptly notified of the incident. Their team visited the site, collected food samples, and inspected the kitchen and surrounding areas. Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasized that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, and strict action would be taken against those found responsible based on the findings.