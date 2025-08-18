Thane School Holiday on August 19, 2025: Schools & Colleges to Remain Closed on Tuesday Amid IMD's Red Alert for Heavy Rain

Thane Rain News: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that all schools in the city will remain closed on Tuesday, August 19. The decision comes after continuous heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the official circular, the holiday applies to pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary schools, aided and unaided institutions, and all colleges in the city.

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि..१८ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ आणि दि. १९ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/uPVVIXx93A — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 18, 2025

“In the backdrop of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Thane district, a holiday has been declared for all types of schools, of all mediums and all managements, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area on 18 August 2025 and 19 August 2025,” the TMC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the reports, Thane recorded over 100 millimeters of rain on Monday in just eight hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC said the city received 100.31 millimeters of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The heaviest rain occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with 27.44 millimeters falling between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This brings the total rainfall for the monsoon season to 2,016.81 millimeters, approaching last year’s total of 2,517.89 millimeters.

Heavy rains also affected parts of Mumbai. Schools in areas such as Dadar, Mahim, and Sion began sending students home early due to waterlogging and the risk posed by ongoing rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rain in Thane city on Tuesday, August 19, and issued a red alert for the district. Rain is expected to continue on August 20. The municipal corporation has urged citizens to avoid going out unless necessary and to follow official instructions.