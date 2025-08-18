Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rainfall: BMC Suspends Classes Till August 19th

Schools and colleges are being ordered to remain closed in several parts of India on August 18 and 19. These directives from state governments and administrations are being ordered due to heavy rains in different parts of the country. Around 11 am on August 18, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to suspend offline classes for the second half of the day.In the Thane division, schools have been granted a two-day holiday on Monday and Tuesday. The decision has been taken in view of the IMD's warning of extended heavy rainfall.

📢 All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday).



🌧 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

According to officials, the Maximum City has recorded over 54 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 72 mm and 65 mm of rainfall.Mumbai and nearby areas have been receiving heavy rain for the past couple of days, and the weather office has issued a red alert, warning of 'extremely heavy' rainfall in some areas.The downpour has halted traffic and led to waterlogging in several areas. Among the arterial roads affected are the Eastern Freeway and the Western Express Highway.Visuals shared on social media show hundreds of cars stranded in heavy rain on key roads in and around Mumbai. Waterlogging has been reported in Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kanjurmarg, Sion Gandhi market and Navi Mumbai.BMC has shared updates on the diversion of BEST buses. The civic body has asked citizens to reach out to its control room through the 1916 helpline in case of any emergency.