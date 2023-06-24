Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore

By ANI | Published: June 24, 2023 08:51 PM 2023-06-24T20:51:21+5:30 2023-06-24T20:55:07+5:30

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, arrested three people for allegedly committing theft ...

Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore | Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore

Next

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, arrested three people for allegedly committing theft by breaking the locks of houses in Nellore area here, said the police.

The police recovered Rs 13,80,000 cash from their posession, added the police.

Rs 13,80,000, stolen cash, recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as history sheeters, as per the police.

Nellore Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas said ,"we formed special teams to trace out the case and arrested three thieves in five cases throughout the district."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur