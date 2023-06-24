Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, arrested three people for allegedly committing theft by breaking the locks of houses in Nellore area here, said the police.

The police recovered Rs 13,80,000 cash from their posession, added the police.

Rs 13,80,000, stolen cash, recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as history sheeters, as per the police.

Nellore Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas said ,"we formed special teams to trace out the case and arrested three thieves in five cases throughout the district."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor