"PM Modi's visit is the start of a new chapter in US-India bilateral relationship": FICCI President

New Delhi [India], June 24 : President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Subhrakant Panda, on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States was "successful" and this is the start of a "new chapter in the bilateral relationship."

While talking with ANI, Panda said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to the United States has been very successful with several substantive outcomes relating to semiconductors, defence acquisitions, access to critical technology, the Artemis Accord for space cooperation, and resolution of six outstanding trade disputes."

"I am very confident that this is the start of a new chapter in the bilateral relationship with mutual trust and convergence of views on strategic issues. It will benefit not just the two nations but the world at large," he added.

The Prime Minister, who was in the United States for four days, had attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill, which is the first time that any Indian leader addressed twice.

PM Modi's nearly hour-long address to the US Congress evoked multiple standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers and chants of 'Modi, Modi' from members of the diaspora community sitting in the grand House Chamber at the US Capitol here.

During his address, PM Modi said, "There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history." Modi was referring to Kamala Harris, the first Black, South Asian, and woman to be elected to the post of Vice President. Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist, hailed from Chennai.

As Modi made this comment, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiled and looked over at Congressmen Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi sitting across the aisle from her and applauded and acknowledged them.

Both are US lawmakers of Indian origin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor