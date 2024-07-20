Thane: Security Wall Collapses Near Siddheshwar Lake, No Injuries Reported

Early this morning, a security wall collapsed near Siddheshwar Lake in Patilwadi, Thane (West), prompting an immediate response from local authorities. The Disaster Management Cell was alerted to the incident at approximately 7:38 AM by local representative Rajesh More.

According to the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, a section of the retaining wall, measuring approximately 20 feet in length and 10 feet in height, collapsed in front of Mitali Building. The remaining portion of the wall is reported to be in a precarious condition. The collapse has also caused minor damage to the adjacent road, which has slightly caved in.

Immediately following the incident, a team comprising local representative Rajesh More, Disaster Management officials, Deputy Engineers from the Public Works Department (Uthalsar Ward Committee), and Disaster Management Cell staff with two pickup vehicles arrived at the scene.

As a precautionary measure, the Disaster Management team has cordoned off the area with caution tape and set up barricades to ensure public safety. No injuries have been reported as a result of the wall collapse. The concerned departments have been notified of the incident, and instructions for necessary action have been issued.

