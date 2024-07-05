Thane: Severe Garbage Accumulation in Rabodi Causes Inconvenience to Multiple Localities

A significant accumulation of garbage near Tapase Nagar in Thane's Rabodi area is causing severe inconvenience to residents in several localities. The affected areas include Akashganga, Panchganga, Shivaji Nagar, Tayabba Masjid, Rabodi 2, Kokani Mohalla, and various other neighborhoods. Residents are stating the health risks posed to families in the vicinity, reporting accidents due to slippery conditions caused by scattered waste. They claim that the Thane Municipal Corporation's garbage collection vans lack sufficient capacity to handle the waste and are demanding an increase in the frequency of collections. The situation also affects Saraswati Vidyalaya, exposing students and staff to unpleasant odors and potential health hazards.

The garbage accumulation is particularly problematic near the Rabodi market, the entrance of Rabodi Naka near Dilli Zaika Hotel, and Saraswati Vidyalaya. Residents told LokmatTimes.com that the frequency of waste collection by Thane Municipal Corporation is inadequate and for months, garbage has been accumulating at the site. "Last week when I was travelling on my bike, I slipped due to the scattered waste. The situation is worst as even school students and parents have to suffer due to this waste accumulation. Despite several complaints, no one is paying attention," a local resident Nadeem Sayeed told.

It is understood that vendors from Rabodi Market, including vegetable sellers, poultry sellers, egg sellers, medical stores, as well as waste from wedding ceremonies and construction debris, are all dumped near Tapse Nagar by passing handcarts. These handcarts are often left abandoned at the site. All the waste from this area is thrown into a single container. As a result, garbage accumulates outside the container.

Environmental concerns are mounting as the garbage overflow extends beyond the designated area, creating a foul odor that permeates the surroundings. "There's been a noticeable increase in disease-carrying pests, and the accumulation of plastic waste is particularly worrying. During monsoons, the area suffers from water logging, with drainage issues plaguing the market area," local resident Amir Dhanse told LokmatTimes.com.

The situation is further complicated by narrow roads impeding traffic flow. School buses struggle to navigate these waste-filled streets, with the dump site alarmingly close to educational institutions. Many people from Vrindavan, Uthalsar, Majiwada, and Castle Mill come to the Rabodi market to buy essential products. The accumulation of garbage is not only affecting the Rabodi residents but nearby residents as well, said Deepashri Mirajkar. Local corporator Najeeb Mulla has acknowledged the issue and stated that the tender for the TMC garbage collection vehicle has ended and the issue will be resolved within 2 to 3 days.

The garbage crisis in Rabodi has reached critical levels, affecting public health, safety, and the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike. While local authorities have promised swift action, the community remains skeptical given the long-standing nature of the problem.

