Thane Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Ambernath, Four Minors Including a Girl Arrested

In a shocking incident that has rocked Ambernath in Thane district, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile offender. The Ambernath Police have registered a case and arrested a total of six individuals in connection with the crime. Disturbingly, four of the accused are minors, including one girl.

The incident occurred on July 12 when the victim was wandering in Ambernath city. She was with her grandmother when she suddenly let go of her hand. Later, a 13-year-old girl allegedly lured her to the Buwapada area, where a minor boy reportedly raped her in an auto-rickshaw. Four others are said to have aided in the crime.

Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath Police Station, stated, “We have registered sections 64(2)(i), 65(2), 70(2), and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, along with Sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.” The police officers successfully traced the victim in Ambernath station premises and handed her over to her family.

Out of the six accused, four are minors, including the main perpetrator and one girl. Following the arrests, the police have sent the juvenile accused to a correctional facility. The two adult suspects have been remanded to police custody until July 18 by the court, as informed by PI Kalaskar.