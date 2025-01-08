Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Laborer Crushed to Death by Road Roller in Bhiwandi

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old laborer in Thane’s Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, identified as Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, was crushed to death by a road roller at a construction site around 2 pm. According to the Kongaon police, the incident occurred when Mahanto, after lunch, was resting in front of the parked road roller near the site. The driver of the vehicle, without checking for the presence of workers, started the machine, resulting in the laborer being fatally run over.

Emergency services were alerted, and the body was sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for postmortem examination. A complaint filed by a colleague of the deceased led the police to register a case against the road roller driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The driver has not yet been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and establish accountability for the incident. Mahanto, described as a diligent worker, was the sole breadwinner for his family, adding to the tragedy’s impact. His family and colleagues are demanding justice and accountability from those responsible for the incident.