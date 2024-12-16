Thane Shocker: 42-Year Old Booked For Raping 6-Year Old Daughter On Multiple Occasions

In a deeply disturbing incident, police has registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his six year old daughter on multiple occasions since June this year. Based on a complaint by the man's wife, a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 42-year-old accused, resident of Dombivli area, committed the offence whenever the child was alone at home, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.