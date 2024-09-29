Thane Shocker: Brother Accidentally Shoots Sibling with Illegal Gun

An 18-year-old man was injured in Thane district when his brother accidentally shot him with an illegal firearm, according to police reports. The incident occurred near a petrol station on Mumbra-Mahape Road on Saturday morning.

Authorities have arrested the brother, who was reportedly handling the weapon when it discharged, injuring the victim. He was promptly taken to a hospital and underwent surgery; fortunately, he is now in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that the accused is believed to be connected to a mobile phone snatching ring operating across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. An FIR has been filed against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.