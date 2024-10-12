Thane Shocker: Husband Strangles Wife to Death Over Character Doubts; Arrested From Kasara Railway Station

Naupada police apprehended 29-year-old Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte just 24 hours after he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Thane. The murder, which took place in the early hours of October 8, 2024, was reportedly motivated by suspicions over the victim's character. Sadavarte, a resident of Anna Pol Chawl near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane West, fled the scene immediately after the crime.

The victim's father, Sahebrao Vitthal Dudhmal, 52, filed a complaint at Naupada Police Station, leading to the registration of a case under Section 103(1) of Bhartiya Nyay Samhita. Police Inspector Sharad Kumbhar was assigned to lead the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, authorities received intelligence that the accused was attempting to flee to his hometown in Nanded by train. The crime detection team from Naupada Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Mangesh Bhange, set up a trap at Kasara Railway Station. After a brief chase along the railway tracks, the team successfully apprehended Sadavarte as he tried to escape.

The accused was arrested on October 9, 2024, and presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody until October 12, 2024.