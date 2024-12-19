Thane Shocker: Man Injured in Acid Attack by Father-in-Law in Kalyan Over Honeymoon Dispute

A dispute over a honeymoon plan in Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent when a 29-year-old man was attacked with acid by his father-in-law on Wednesday night, according to the police. The victim, Ibad Atik Falke, is receiving treatment in the hospital for his injuries, while the 65-year-old accused, Jaki Gulam Murtaza Khotal, is still at large.



Senior Inspector SR Gaud from the Bazarpeth police station stated that the conflict arose when Falke wished to visit Kashmir for his honeymoon, while Khotal preferred a religious trip abroad. The attack occurred when Falke was returning home, and Khotal allegedly threw acid on him. Authorities have filed serious charges against Khotal and are continuing their search for him.



