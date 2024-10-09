Thane Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat In Ambernath; Accused Goes Into Hiding

In a shocking incident in Ambernath, a 32- year old man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat on Tuesday evening. The crime, suspected to be motivated by doubts about the victim's character, occurred in a residential complex in the Palegaon area. The couple's one-year-old daughter has been left without her mother by this tragic event. Police have launched an intensive search operation to apprehend the accused.

The accused, identified as Vicky Londhe, had been living in Parshva Hills Society in Palegaon with their infant daughter. They had married three years ago after a love affair. indicate that the couple had been arguing frequently in recent days. On Tuesday evening, these disputes escalated tragically when Vicky allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, slitting her throat before fleeing the scene.

ACP Suresh Varade told LokmatTimes.com, "We have recorded the statement of the suspect's sister. She denied any reports of significant differences or quarrels between the couple."

PI Ramesh Patil of the Shivaji Nagar police station told LokmatTimes.com "We have formed a total of 3 teams to locate the accused. His mobile phone has been switched off. We have registered a case under section 103 (1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against the suspect. We will soon catch the culprit."

The victim's body has been sent to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem examination.