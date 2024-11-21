Thane Shocker: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Duct of Building in Ambernath, Two Women Detained

Thane, Maharashtra (Nov. 21, 2024): A newborn baby girl was found dead in a duct of a building in Ambernath. Police have detained two women for questioning in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in the Shankar Heights building in Ambernath West during the early hours of the morning. The baby’s body was discovered in the building's duct. Police believe the infant was born around midnight and was thrown from the building shortly after birth.

The discovery was made by residents, who informed local councilor Umesh Patil. Patil quickly contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the baby’s body to a government hospital. Unfortunately, the baby was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the baby’s mother was involved. Two women have been taken into custody for questioning, and authorities are working to determine the details of the case. The investigation is ongoing.