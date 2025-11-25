Thane: Snake Sparks Panic at District Hospital After Slipping Into Ward; Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident unfolded on Monday, November 24, when a snake was found inside a room at Thane Civil Hospital, causing doctors, nurses, staff and patients to flee in panic. No one was injured, but the episode has raised fresh concerns about patient safety.

Renovation work has been underway at Thane Civil Hospital for the past two years. As the old building is being repaired, the hospital is currently operating from a temporary facility near the Thane Regional Psychiatric Hospital. Patients from across Thane and Palghar districts visit the hospital for treatment of various illnesses.

On Monday afternoon, a snakebite patient, Omkar Rathod, from a nearby slum, arrived carrying a live Dhaman snake. The moment people saw the snake in his hand, panic broke out. In the chaos, the snake slipped from his grip and disappeared under a cupboard, causing further chaos. The situation came under control only after Rathod managed to recapture the snake.

“The youth had entered the hospital with a non-venomous Dhaman snake after a snakebite. The incident occurred when the snake escaped from his hand. He later left with the snake himself. No one was injured,” said Thane District Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar.